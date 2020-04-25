  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Urvashi Rautela's Facebook account hacked

Urvashi Rautela's Facebook account hacked

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 14:08:43 IST

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Urvashi Rautela's Facebook account has been hacked, the actress informed on Twitter. She warned fans not to respond to posts originating from her Facebook account.

"My Facebook has been hacked please don't respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp," the actress tweeted.

Urvashi realised that her Facebook has been hacked when a few posts, comprising pornographic content, started originating from the account.

Mumbai Police have informed Urvashi that they have acted on the issue, A compaint has been registered with the cyber police cell.

"We have forwarded your complaint to Cyber police station," Mumbai Police informed Urvashi on Twitter.

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is a social media sensation. She enjoys a huge fan base on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter among others.

On the work front, "Beat pe thumka" a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi Rautela has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsBhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon shares throwback picture as young bride

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon shares throwback picture as young bride

NewsBaarish season 2 poster: Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi's destiny take a new turn

Baarish season 2 poster: Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi's destiny take a new turn

NewsLook what Asim Riaz has commented on Himanshi Khurana's latest 'Ramadan Mubarak' picture

Look what Asim Riaz has commented on Himanshi Khurana's latest 'Ramadan Mubarak' picture

NewsTaylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

Taylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

NewsSachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

Sachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

NewsSara Ali Khan sends virtual hug and pens a sweet birthday wish Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan sends virtual hug and pens a sweet birthday wish Varun Dhawan

NewsDwayne Johnson sends congratulatory message to Triple H

Dwayne Johnson sends congratulatory message to Triple H

Feature'Beintehaa' songs to rekindle the romance of Aaliya and Zain

'Beintehaa' songs to rekindle the romance of Aaliya and Zain

Movie Review'Sergio' struggles to hold attention

'Sergio' struggles to hold attention