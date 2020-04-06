  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Urvashi Rautela stuns in killer black outfit

Urvashi Rautela stuns in killer black outfit

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 18:11:49 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela sure knows how to keep her fans regaled in these boring times of lockdown. Urvashi has been posting a series of oomph-loaded snapshots and videos on her social media over the past few days, and fans are loving it. She has done it again on Monday, posting a photo in a stunning, body-hugging black outfit that, she admits, gave her trouble because she "couldn't really sit in" it!

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in the sexy black outfit with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with pink lips, minimal make-up and hair tied in a neat bun.

"Couldn't really sit in this but it was worth it," she captioned the image, which currently has 228K likes.

Fans were quick to gush about her latest sensuous style statement in the comments section.

A fan wrote: "Somebody call fire brigade to control this fire."

Another said: "Beautiful"

"Shine," one said on the comment section.

Another described the picture as "sexy".

Urvashi's new treat for the eyes for her fans follows her recent post where she posed in a multicoloured backless dress. That apart, she has been regularly posting pics and videos in bikini.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsLord Mahavira jain bhajan's

Lord Mahavira jain bhajan's

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

NewsB'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

B'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

FeatureEk Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey

Ek Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey