Urvashi Rautela 'tired of being modest'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 20:18:06 IST

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has yet again shared a sizzling photograph of herself and said that she wants to be referred "as a goddess".

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a sexy aztec print hot pink bikini. She has completed her look by leaving her hair open with a flower and sunglasses.

"Refer to me as a Goddess, I'm tired of being modest," she captioned the image, which currently has 1.3 million likes.

Just recently, Urvashi shared a picture in white lacy corset, teamed with hot pants and a white shirt. The image seems to be taken in her balcony.

She had set social media ablaze in black swimsuit. She had also shared a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a floating tray.

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation had even got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts.

--IANS

dc/vnc

