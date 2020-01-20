Urvashi Rautela to feature in Arabic avatar

  1. Home
Urvashi Rautela
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 10:45:42 IST

Urvashi Rautela’s music video ‘Ek Diamond Da Haar’ has garnered great reviews from the audience. The peppy track by composed by Meet Brothers and  is the perfect wedding number. Urvashi Rautela, as usual, has danced extremely well, and her fans are going gaga seeing her in desi avatar.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela wraps up shoot for upcoming film

The beautiful actress is being dubbed as the ‘queen of expression’ by her fans after this video. She was recently in Dubai for her work commitments and the actress met up with Arab singing sensation Saad Lamjarred.

Let us tell you that Saad Lamjarred is an acclaimed international Moroccan artist and we all have probably grooved to his mega hit ‘LM3ALLEM, the Arabic song with the highest YouTube views till date. As of January, 2020, it’s 791 million and counting.

Talking about the meeting the singer said ‘She is a very good girl, inside out. I have seen her new music video and she looks absolutely beautiful. She would look equally breathtaking in Arabic  avatar as well!

Sources suggest that Urvashi had gone to Dubai to sign a contract with Saad Lamjarred,as the singer really wants to feature Urvashi in his upcoming video.

The sources also revealed that Urvashi is really excited to collaborate with Saad as it will be her first international project and she is looking forward to it. They are just working out the dates and other details.

Well we don’t see a reason why not! Honestly whenever you think of beauty you think of Urvashi. Urvashi has always had the biggest and greatest of supporters,who love her work and just adore her,and Saad seems to be one of them.

