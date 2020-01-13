  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Urvashi Rautela to star in Meet Bros' new song 'My channa ve'

Urvashi Rautela to star in Meet Bros' new song 'My channa ve'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 16:04:43 IST

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela will be seen in a new song titled "My channa ve", a peppy Punjabi dance number sung by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri.

"I am super excited for this song, my fans will see me in a desi look for the song. It is a peppy dance number by Meet bros, and the audience will love the choreography as well. Shabina has kept the steps super easy and everyone will be able to copy it," Urvashi said.

The song is choreographed by ace choreographer Shabina Khan of "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and "Hudd Hudd Dabangg" fame.

This is not the first time Urvashi has collaborated with the Meet Bros.

She has previously worked with them in the music video "Gal ban gayi".

On the acting front, Urvashi will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsSunny Singh experiences tremendous fan frenzy!

Sunny Singh experiences tremendous fan frenzy!

NewsCritics' Choice Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' bags best picture award

Critics' Choice Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' bags best picture award

NewsDeepika Padukone always delivers on her promise

Deepika Padukone always delivers on her promise

NewsDeepika Padukone hails photographers as hardworking artistes

Deepika Padukone hails photographers as hardworking artistes

NewsLiam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks confirm their love for each other

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks confirm their love for each other

NewsDeepika Padukone's Chhapaak new song 'Khulne Do' out

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak new song 'Khulne Do' out

NewsRyan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

FeatureBonfire, gajak and family time, TV actors share Lohri memories

Bonfire, gajak and family time, TV actors share Lohri memories

News2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kristen Bell speaks up on women empowerment

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kristen Bell speaks up on women empowerment