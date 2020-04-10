  1. Home
Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris reunite for new track 'SexBeat'
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 13:31:32 IST

Sixteen years after topping the charts with 'Yeah!,' Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris have join forces once again on their new track 'SexBeat.'

The song was first teased during Lil Jon and T-Pain’s VERSUZ battle.

During the Instagram Live battle with T-Pain last week, Lil Jon gave his fans a taste of his collaboration with Usher and Ludacris.

Jon revealed that the two artists created the record two years ago, however it remained in the vault because Usher had some hesitation.

“Y’all don’t know how many conversations I’ve had about this record,” Jon opened up during the live stream.

Netizens immediately went crazy and immediately labeled it as the sequel to 'Lovers And Friends' and called for Usher to release the song.

After receiving lot of positive comments and mentions, Usher to Twitter to tease the track’s release.

“Yo!! … after that response last night to my new record after the battle between LilJon & TPain … I’m thinkin bout dropin this week … retweet me if you feelin it?” tweeted Usher.

The R&B singer shared “SexBeat” featuring Jon and Luda on Thursday night. The new record is a follow up to trio’s 2004 collaborative hits 'Lovers and Friends' and 'Yeah!'

