  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Uttar Ramayan' back on TV

'Uttar Ramayan' back on TV

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 13:59:59 IST

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) After late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial "Ramayan" of the eighties made a historic comeback on TV amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Doordarshan has now brought back "Uttar Ramayan".

Also originally aired in the late eighties, the serial was a follow-up to "Ramayan", featuring mostly the same cast.

This show focussed on Rama's coronation, and his children -- the twins Luv and Kush.

While Mayuresh Kshetramade played Luv, Swwapnil Joshi essayed the character of Kush in the show.

"This to me is the most profound character I played to date and it is my first character interestingly. I have very few memories as I was all of 9 then when I played that role but I am all set to remember those good old days of shooting," said Swwapnil.

"I remember I had a great time and everyone on the set, be it Arun (Govil) sir who played Shri Rama, Deepika ji (Chikhalia) who played Sita Maiyaa and Sunil (Lahri) sir who played Lakshman ji took care of me and we all had a great time. We worked as a family back then. Can't wait to relive and see that on the screen," he added.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

NewsAjay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgn happiness forever on her birthday!

Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgn happiness forever on her birthday!

News'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction