  1. Home
  2. News
  3. V Unbeatable is coming up with their dance studio

V Unbeatable is coming up with their dance studio

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Mar 2020 14:55:58 IST

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) After creating waves with their moves on the stage of "America's Got Talent: The Champions", Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable, who won the second season of the reality show, are coming with their own dance studio.

"The big thing is studio is a part of our dream, and we are gonna start diploma courses and also teach many styles like hip hop urban and contemporary, Bollywood and many styles," Om Prakash, founder of the dance group, said.

He added: "Purpose of it is to (t)each young talents and dance aspirants and help reach to that level."

In the upcoming studio, they will be training and teaching myriad kind of dance forms to the aspirants.

V Unbeatable comprises 28 members aged between 12-27.

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

NewsNeha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

Neha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

NewsWhy Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

NewsAmitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

Amitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

NewsWhy Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

Why Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

FeatureThe names of the cities are hidden in these Bollywood songs, is your city also included?

The names of the cities are hidden in these Bollywood songs, is your city also included?

Fashion & LifestyleTere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Tere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan