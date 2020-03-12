Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is now gearing up for her next "Shamshera", says she had a blessed 2019 with "War" becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

"I had a blessed 2019 with War becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. I was fortunate enough to be a part of this film that created so many box office records and entertained the whole of India," Vaani said.

Also Read: Why Kareena Kapoor loves slow motion shots?

She added that the film gave her an opportunity to shine.

"Even though I had a small but very meaningful role in the scheme of things. I'm glad people really appreciated how I played my character and I'm thankful for all the wishes and compliments," Vaani added.