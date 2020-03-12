  1. Home
Vaani Kapoor blessed to be part of 'War'
12 Mar 2020

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is now gearing up for her next "Shamshera", says she had a blessed 2019 with "War" becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

"I had a blessed 2019 with War becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. I was fortunate enough to be a part of this film that created so many box office records and entertained the whole of India," Vaani said.

She added that the film gave her an opportunity to shine.

"Even though I had a small but very meaningful role in the scheme of things. I'm glad people really appreciated how I played my character and I'm thankful for all the wishes and compliments," Vaani added.

