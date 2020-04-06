  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Val Kilmer hasn't dated anyone in 20 years

Val Kilmer hasn't dated anyone in 20 years

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 08:05:40 IST

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Actor Val Kilmer says he hasn't had a girlfriend in two decades, admitting that he is "lonely part of every day".

The actor, who dated some of the most famous women in Hollywood, opened up about the current status of his love life in his new memoir "I'm Your Huckleberry", reports people.com.

"I haven't had a girlfriend in 20 years. The truth is I am lonely part of every day," Kilmer writes.

The actor famously dated Daryl Hannah, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and Cher and married actress Joanne Whalley in 1988. The two divorced in 1996 and share two children: daughter Mercedes, 28, and son Jack, 24.

Kilmer said he has always been intrigued by women.

"I've always found women infinitely more interesting than men," Kilmer writes, adding: "Perhaps that's why we've always gotten along. We are big oafy elephants and they are butterflies."

In the memoir, he also opened up for the first time about his battle with throat cancer. Kilmer was diagnosed with the illness in 2015 and says Cher, whom he dated in the early 1980s, helped get him through some of his darkest days.

"Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves. For her true friends, her steadfast love and loyalty never die," he writes.

Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy, chemotherapy and radiation and also turned to his Christian Science faith and prayed for healing. At present, he is thankful to be cancer-free.

--IANS

sug/rt

NewsPeter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Song LyricsSong lyrics of EK JANAMYO RAJ DULARO

Song lyrics of EK JANAMYO RAJ DULARO

FeatureSharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan and othe TV celebs happy to have Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus on air

Sharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan and othe TV celebs happy to have Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus on air

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Shaktimaan

Song lyrics of Shaktimaan