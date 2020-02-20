The upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Bhide on the edge. His fantastic idea of escaping with the family to Khandala too has gone down the drain.

Now, he has no other choice but to attend the function and wait for the inevitable to unfold before his eyes when Tapu will propose to his daughter – Sonu.

Bhide frantically paces up and down the house as the time for the function draws closer and vows to himself that if his worst fear comes true then, he won’t spare Tapu.

In fact, he resolves to put an end to the constant bullying (imagined) and confront not just Tapu but the entire Gada family, especially Jethaa Lal.

On the other hand, the stage is set and as usual, Tapu sena has fantastic preparations for the evening. Tapu himself seems to be a bit apprehensive about how things will pan out but his friends help him keep up the morale.

The Club House has been turned into a lovers’ cove and everything is in the theme of Valentine’s Day with hearts made from flowers are dangling off the ceiling and the drapes are in all shades of red, pink, violet and crimson.

Will Tapu really propose to Sonu in front of everyone? What will Bhide do, if Tapu really does it? Will Bhide unleash his worst self on the Gada family? Will Tapu and Bhide go head to head over Sonu? Whatever happens next, audiences will be both shocked and laugh hysterically as the scenes play out in the next episode.