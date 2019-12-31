  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Varun and Shraddha sizzle in new photo shoot

Varun and Shraddha sizzle in new photo shoot

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 19:08:14 IST

Mumbai. Dec 31 (IANS) Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor sizzle in a set of new photo shoots for their forthcoming film "Street Dancer 3D".

The shoot, for the Remo D'Souza film co-featuring Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi, is done by ace fashion and celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena. Saxena is an old friend of Remo.

Saxena is known in the industry as a self-motivated man who displays his passion for photography through his work.

He insists Varun and Shraddha are his favourites.

In the shoots, Varun looks pumped up sporting Bollywoodish brawn in a shirtless avatar. Sharaddha oozes oomph in her Street Dancer look.

Vishal has worked with top stars of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among others.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsBoss 13 Written Updates: Bigg Boss contestants welcome 2020 with a bigg bash!

Boss 13 Written Updates: Bigg Boss contestants welcome 2020 with a bigg bash!

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena entertains Kajol & Ajay Devgn with a dazzling dance performance

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena entertains Kajol & Ajay Devgn with a dazzling dance performance

NewsShweta Tiwari opens up on fake trolls

Shweta Tiwari opens up on fake trolls

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham Society ushers in year 2020 with surprise special guests

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham Society ushers in year 2020 with surprise special guests

NewsMichelle Williams engaged to director Thomas Kail?

Michelle Williams engaged to director Thomas Kail?

NewsRohit Shetty talks about his early days as a stunt double

Rohit Shetty talks about his early days as a stunt double

NewsBoss 13 Written Updates: Bigg Boss contestants welcome 2020 with a bigg bash!

Boss 13 Written Updates: Bigg Boss contestants welcome 2020 with a bigg bash!

FeatureSimple New Year Resolution Ideas for starters

Simple New Year Resolution Ideas for starters

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena entertains Kajol & Ajay Devgn with a dazzling dance performance

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena entertains Kajol & Ajay Devgn with a dazzling dance performance