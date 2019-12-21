It’s been more than two decades when superstar Prabhudeva and A. R. Rahman collaborated to deliver one of the most iconic songs of the Muqabla. Moreover, the film also has a remix version of Prabhudeva's 1994 hit song Muqabala Muqabala.

The video of Street Dancer 3D's new song Muqabala was recently released. There is also a hook step borrowed from the original track along with that 'body vanishing' sequence. The 'Thanos effect' without the snap.

The song sees Prabhudeva perform the hook step of the iconic song and Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, lead actors of the film, follow his step.

After taking the world by storm with the groovy music and Prabudeva’s smooth dance moves.' Street Dancer 3D' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi releases on 24th January 2020.