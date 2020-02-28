Shashank Khaitan is an Indian film writer, director and recently turned producer, who is known for his work in Hindi cinema. He has directed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which released in 2017.

His film Dhadak is an adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Currently, he has turned into a producer at Dharma Productions, his first production being Good Newwz.

Today Shashank Khaitan celebrates her 38th birthday. Shashank Khaitan's birthday party was attended by many Bollywood stars recently. It included big stars like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ayushman Khurana, Arjun Kapoor, Jahnavi Kapoor, Ayushman Khurana, Aparshakti Khurana, Rohit Dhawan, Tahira Kashyap. They all attended his birthday party at Shashank's house.

Karan Johar has shared a video of Shashank's birthday on his Instagram account. In the video, Shashank Khaitan is seen biting Kate. During this time, all the stars are seen speaking to Zoro se bolo, singing the song with Happy Birthday. Sharing this video, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @shashankkhaitan ❤️❤️❤"

