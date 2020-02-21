  1. Home
Varun Dhawan wraps up 'Coolie No 1' shoot (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Feb 2020 14:31:18 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated wrapping up the shoot of his father David Dhawans upcoming comedy flick "Coolie No 1" with pancakes. The actor took to social media to share the news with fans and called it his "funniest film".

Varun took to Instagram and shared the photo on Friday. In the pic, he is seen eating gorging on pancakes for breakfast, with a topping of sliced bananas and chocolate syrup.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards

"Pancake Friday ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this," he wrote.

"Coolie No 1" is David Dhawan's remake of his 1995 comedy flick of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Ace comedians Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever are also in the cast.

The film is scheduled to release on May 1.

