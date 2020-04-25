Varun Dhawan donates money to aid 5 lakh daily wage workers

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Varun Dhawan has donated money for five lakh daily wage workers of the film and television industry belonging to 32 different work profiles at a time when they are jobless due to the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown. The actor made the contribution on the occasion of his 33rd birthday, which happened on Friday.

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) chief advisor Ashoke Pandit thanked the actor for his gesture on his birthday yesterday.

In the video, Pandit says: "Federation of Western India Cine Employees would like to thank actor Varun Dhawan for donating towards the daily wage workers of the film and television industry. It's his birthday today and on behalf of five lakh daily wage workers of the film industry belonging to 32 crafts, I wish him a very happy birthday. God bless you Varun for coming forward and standing by the daily wage workers who really form a very important place in our industry."

The actor has also provided free meals for doctors and healthcare staff who are leading the nation's fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.

--IANS

abh/vnc