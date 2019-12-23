Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy with his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. In this movie, he will be working with Shraddha Kapoor.

Today Varun Dhawan has shared the video on his Instagram. And wrote #streetdancer workout. Every time I think of eating something sweet my trainer makes me watch this video and I’m like .....The process to get here was extremely difficult since I wanted to bring my body fat down from 18percent to 8percent.

I was dancing for 8 Hrs and then post that also training. I had cut off salt and sugar completely for 3 months and was on extremely low carbs. I still needed the energy to do the crazy dance routines but eventually i had a great team and wanted to achieve this @prashantsixpack @rohanbodysculptor @remodsouza. I loved the journey more then the outcome. So this Christmas i might be eating some sweet.

Street Dancer 3D is an upcoming dance film directed by Remo D'Souza, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. It stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on 24 January 2020.

Check out the Varun Dhawan's Gym video below.