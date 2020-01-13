  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Varun Dhawan, K.Jo, Shashank Khaitan reunite for 'Mr Lele'

Varun Dhawan, K.Jo, Shashank Khaitan reunite for 'Mr Lele'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 15:18:30 IST

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan, producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan are all set to collaborate again for a new comedy titled "Mr Lele". This is the third time the trio will unite, after "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" (2014) and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" (2017).

"Mr Lele", to be produced by Johar's banner Dharma Productions, will release on January 1, 2021.

"Humpty & Badri found their Dulhania & a happy ending... Now, time for another story spun with fun but this hero is not in search for his Dulhania! Third time will be lucky as @Varun_dvn & @ShashankKhaitan are coming together again! Stay tuned, thoda toh mazza "lele"!"

Dharma Productions tweeted on Monday morning.

Johar confirmed the re;ease date: "Just when you thought that the news couldn't get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @Varun_dvn along with @ShashankKhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021.@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies".

Meanwhile, Johar's mentioning the "Dulhania" series to announce "Mr Lele" seems to have confused fans. The average fan reaction on social media was that they cannot think of a third film in the series without Alia Bhatt in it.

"This better have Alia in it. We dont want another actress to replace her role if this is a sequel to Dulhania franchise," wrote a fan.

Another commented: "Dulhaniya series without Alia don't even want to think!"

Johar has maintained the "Dulhania" pitch right from the time he announced the film on Sunday. "The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy!! Two close friends @ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn come back with their third offering! We @DharmaMovies announce tomorrow! Watch this space!" went his first tweet about "Mr Lele".

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsSunny Singh experiences tremendous fan frenzy!

Sunny Singh experiences tremendous fan frenzy!

NewsDeepika Padukone always delivers on her promise

Deepika Padukone always delivers on her promise

NewsLiam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks confirm their love for each other

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks confirm their love for each other

NewsDeepika Padukone's Chhapaak new song 'Khulne Do' out

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak new song 'Khulne Do' out

NewsI'm thrilled and really looking forward to 2020” says Sanya Malhotra

I'm thrilled and really looking forward to 2020” says Sanya Malhotra

NewsCritics Choice Awards 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals how Jennifer Lopez inspired her

Critics Choice Awards 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals how Jennifer Lopez inspired her

NewsRyan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

FeatureBonfire, gajak and family time, TV actors share Lohri memories

Bonfire, gajak and family time, TV actors share Lohri memories

News2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kristen Bell speaks up on women empowerment

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kristen Bell speaks up on women empowerment