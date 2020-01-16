  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 14:32:56 IST

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Street Dancer 3D' opposite Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Recently he shared a new picture of himself in ripped shorts as he posed alongside two adorable dogs. This gave enough fodder to his industry friends who did not kill time in making fun of the actor.

Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma dropped the funniest comment on the post. Making fun of his distressed shorts, she asked, “Are these doggos guilty of biting off your jeans ?” Sonam Kapoor’s sister and producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, “How would you have me react @varundvn.” 

Varun Dhawan is very active on his Instagram. He keeps something on his Instagram, which fans also like a lot. Today he shared a video. In this video, Varun Dhawan is seen nailing the backflip.

Check out the photos and video below:

Varun Dhawan is seen doing a back flip.

Varun Dhawan poses with dogs in ripped shorts

 

Varun Dhawan captioned "#SD3 has a lot of tricks which I had to learn to match today’s standards. @kuldeepshashi has always pushed me to reach perfection and been by my side in this journey thank u brother 🙏 #teamstreetdancer"

