Varun Dhawan on CAA protests: I'll speak when I understand situation fully

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan claims he has refrained from commenting on the current political upheaval and protests across the nation out of a sense of responsibility, and not out of fear. He adds that he does not want to instigate people with rash comments without understanding the entire scenario.

"I think it's a person to person thing," he said, about several celebrities taking a stand on the anti-CAA protests raging across India. "It's not about fear -- personally I am not scared. I am not scared of anyone because I love my country and I love my countrymen. I feel the safest in this room with all of you around. Tell me, who is going to touch me?" he added.

He added: "Speaking out has become (the norm on) social media. If you haven't tweeted, then you're in the wrong. But what does a tweet mean? Is the entire nation on twitter? I feel I can have those conversations with my parents and friends in my living room, and I think the best way for all of us to make a difference is by living your life."

Varun was intreacting with the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Street Dancer 3D" on Wednesday in Mumbai. Accompanying him at the do were co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, director Remo D'Souza, and producer Bhushan Kumar.

The young actor added that he doesn't discriminate on the basis of work profile or lifestyle. "How you live your life, how you are at work, who your friends are -- I don't discriminate (based on such things). That's the way I have been raised. I am friends with everyone and I work with everyone. That's me setting an example," said Varun.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra are hosting a peaceful protest to show solidarity with Jamia students, who were beaten by Delhi Police.

When asked to comment on such action, Varun said: "What is happening in our country is being reported, and the reason I do not want to comment is because there are four or five different versions floating around. We are sitting here in Mumbai and something else is happening in someplace else. So, it is wrong of us to comment until we are 100 per cent certain. Definitely, any kind of force used against peaceful protest is wrong."

"However, other law and order situations are happening, too, and people have deemed these wrong. It is a sensitive matter and it's easy to speak something on it or slam someone -- that's the easiest thing to do. But when you're a personality people look up to, you have a responsibility. So, I will speak out when I understand the situation completely," he added.

Talking about "Street Dancer 3D", which highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music, Varun said: "When this film was offered to me, Remo D'Souza and (screenwriter) Tushar (Hiranandani) made me watch a documentary on Khalsa Aid, which helps people on Humanitarian grounds with food and shelter, without caste, color or creed biases. So, I would definitely say our film is (made) out of peace and humanity. We have people from India, Nepal and Morocco. We have people from all religions coming together and working on giving a peaceful message. Dance can also be used for peace."

"Street Dancer 3D" is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 24.

--IANS

iv/vnc