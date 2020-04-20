Varun Dhawan's beeped-out COVID-19 rant is ROFL stuff

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 18:46:59 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan let off some steam against the novel coronavirus with an abusive rant on social media, and he says it helped him feel better.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a funny clip of himself ranting. The video starts with Varun saying: " Corona ki…" The rest of his dialogue has been muted, hinting that the Varun is abusing.

The video ends with a huge smile on Varun's face.

The actor captioned the clip, saying: "#badwordsgoodvibes. I feel better #indiafightscorona".

The hilarious emotion filled video left Varun's friends and colleagues cracked up!

Actors Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh and Huma Qureshi dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Veejay-show host Anusha Dandekar wrote: "hahaha."

Varun will next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of "Coolie No.1".

--IANS

dc/vnc

