Varun Dhawan who is currently busy with his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D has made new announcement for his upcoming film with Shanshank Khaitan.

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan team up with Badrinath Ki Dulhania director for another comedy film.

Varun Dhawan shared a photo and captioned, “MR लेल Maaza Lele @karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021! @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies

In the picture Varun Dhawan is seen confused and wearing only white underwear with an orange fanny bag. The film is titled Mr Lele.

Karan Johar also shared the same photo and captioned, “Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @varundvn along with @shashankkhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021.@apoorva1972 @dharmamovies”. It will ring in the New Year of 2021.

There are more members in this team to be released soon as said by Dharma Productions team.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s poster below:

Varun Dhawan in the poster of 'Mr Lele'