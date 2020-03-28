Varun Dhawan turns rapper to post lockdown video

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) The ongoing lockdown period is sure giving actors a time to explore their creativity. Some are busy cooking, others brooming, still others are writing poems while some are trying to be singers.

Varun Dhawan has taken to rapping. The actor has come up with a rap video about the coronavirus lockdown, urging people to stay indoors.

"You can't go to the parlour, you can't go to the street, you can't go to sabzi mandi," Varun raps in the video, which features clips of the popular cartoon television series "Teletubbies", Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from "Devdas" and, of course, stills of PM Narendra Modi.

Sharing the rap video on Instagram, Varun wrote: "varundvn #LOCKDOWN #vararaps Stay indoors stay safe

The rap has been loved by a lot of people.

Actress Katrina Kaif commented: "Come on VD."

Rapper Badshah wrote: "Let them know Varun the 1."

Before Varun, actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new monologue he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19.

--IANS

