Varun Sharma's 20 minutes of self-realisation

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 19:33:53 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma, who is fondly known as Choocha in the "Fukrey" films and Sexa in "Chhichhore", has shared his "little joys of life" after his internet went down for 20 minutes.

Varun took to his Instagram stories, where he shared what's giving him FOMO -- fear of missing out!

"Mujhe baking nahi aati! Main ghar par pizza nahi bana sakta! Mera peanut butter bhai khatam ho gaya hai! our dalgona coffee mujhe taste nahi lagi. (I can't bake, I can't make pizza at home. My peanut butter is over and I don't like dalgona coffee.)

"Kripya apni cheesein apne paas rakho... faltu main FOMO hota hai (Please keep your things to your yourself,,, I unnecessarily have FOMO)," he added.

He then shared a hilarious instance when his internet stopped working.

Varun added: "Was watching a series and its stopped in between... 20 minutes ke liye wifi chill gaya, oh hoo bhai kasam se Jaan hi nickel gaya thi. It was like yeh nahi ho sakta (the internet was down for 20 minutes, seriously I got really scared. It was like this cannot be real)!"

"Woh kehte hai na (as they say).. Little joys of life! Cherish what you have! 20 minutes main samajh aa gaya (I learnt that in 20 minutes)!"

