  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor shake a leg with TikTok star

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor shake a leg with TikTok star

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor shake a leg with TikTok star (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 16:21:56 IST

Varun Dhawan's video of shaking a leg with TikTok star Yuvraj Singh Parihar, popularly known as Baba Jackson, on the neats of the "Muqabala" song, has gone viral.

The video begins with Yuvraj showing a few signature steps of late pop singer Michael Jackson. He also does the popular hook step of "Muqabala" with Varun, Shraddha Kapoor and the other cast members of the forthcoming film "Street Dancer 3D".

Also Read: Varun Dhawan nails the backflip

Varun took to Instagram and shared a clip of their dance, praising Yuvraj.

"With the one they call @babajackson2019. The real street dancer Bahut maaza ayaaa keep breaking the internet," Varun wrote.

Yuvraj rose to fame after Hrithik Roshan shared his TikTok video on social media and hailed him as "smoothest air walker". Ever since, Yuvraj's dance moves have been lauded by several Bollywood biggies including Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Remo D'Souza.

Related Topics

News'The Forgotten Army': Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal celebrate the spirit of patriotism

'The Forgotten Army': Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal celebrate the spirit of patriotism

NewsBigg Boss 13: Is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship broken?

Bigg Boss 13: Is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship broken?

NewsSophie Turner wishes to be part of 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Sophie Turner wishes to be part of 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

NewsVideo: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang dances on 'GARMI' song

Video: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang dances on 'GARMI' song

NewsHere's why Brad Pitt doesn't complain about life?

Here's why Brad Pitt doesn't complain about life?

NewsJawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan's new version of 'Ole ole' out now

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan's new version of 'Ole ole' out now

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Song Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Fashion & LifestyleAlaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

Alaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

NewsSooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?

Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?