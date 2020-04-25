Vatsal Sheth's debut short as director ready to release

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Vatsal Sheth will be making his directorial debut with a short film "Kahaa Toh Tha", in which he stars with wife Ishita Dutta.

The short film will release on April 28. It's a love story about a middle class couple and the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic brings in their lives.

"This film 'Kahaa Toh Tha' is very close to me for a lot of reasons. I have turned director and producer for a film for the first time and I have launched Vatsal Sheth Films," Vatsal said.

"Ishita is a part of the film and I got to direct her. Its a very sweet film, made at home by the two of us and the story is also very sweet and nice. It's a short film. I tried my best to make this as professional as possible with whatever limitations there. For example, we got the best music director. The music director of tanhaji has done the music. We got the best editor, poster designers for the film. This film is very close to me," he added.

--IANS

sug/vnc