Vatsal Sheth stars in video of romantic song

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 14:45:45 IST

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Vatsal Sheth features in the video of a love ballad, "Jin din tum", sung by Soham Naik.

The music video of "Jis din tum" follows the story of a singer-performer, played by Vatsal, and his love interest, played by former beauty queen Garima Yadav.

"It was love at first listen. 'Jis din tum' is such a beautiful song to listen to. When I came to know that we were going to shoot it in the rain, it was so exciting! I had an absolute blast shooting for it," said Vatsal.

The track is composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

"'Jis din tum' is such an incredible composition. I am very happy to be a part of this project. The way it has come together makes me very excited," said Soham.

For Anurag, this track is close to his heart. "'Jis din tum' is a love ballad and the video absolutely does justice to it," he said.

The song has been released by Times Music.

