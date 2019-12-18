  1. Home
Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo no more (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Dec 2019 09:06:09 IST

Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo, who worked on stage, Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital here late on Tuesday following age-related health issues, family sources said.

He was 92 and breathed his last at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The film industry and political circles condoled the demise of Lagoo, including actor Ashok Saraf and state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

A qualified ENT surgeon, Lagoo ventured into acting and made a big name for himself in the world of cinema and theatre for over four decades.

