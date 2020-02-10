Vh1 Global fest: Global stars root for desi fans & food

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Pune, Feb 10 (IANS) Renowned artistes, rappers, music producers and deejays from across the globe are overjoyed with the warm welcome they received from India's young audience at the just concluded 7th edition of the Vh1 Supersonic music festival in Pune.

The festival lineup included celebrated artists like Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly, Illenium, Gryffin, Sampa the Great, Speedy J, music duo Magnificence and others who left the crowd tapping their feet and gyrating to the music. As fans greeted the artist performing on the stage with energy and warmth, the stars also reciprocated the love.

Talking about the same, American deejay and record producer Illenium said: "I'm performing in India for the first time and I am really excited! I have seen so much on social media before coming here, and it was exciting to meet my fans in person. I wish I had a little more time. I am really eager to explore the music scene in India."

"I tasted butter naan and chicken masala and felt that's the most generic thing ever!" commented Illenium when quizzed whether he has tasted Indian cuisine.

Indian food has also satiated the taste buds of Zambian-Australian singer and rapper Sampa The Great, who told IANS: "I am loving Indian food here especially Dal Makhani and roti."

Talking about the energy of India's young audience, the visibly excited artiste added: "It's a huge energy here, it feels really good! Our crew loved it. This is our first festival show in India and it was really amazing. The crowd is young and they bring so much energy, which I could feel. We performed a fusion of hip-hop, music from Zambia, African inspired fusion music and a little bit if everything. It was received so well and I am so happy!"

For Sri Lanka-born Canadian recording artist Shan Vincent De Paul, India's music holds a special place in his heart as he gave the audience goosebumps while performing a fusion of Carnatic beats played on the Mridangam and rap.

Shan expressed: "It was my debut performance in India and I still feel the adrenaline in my blood. Fusing Carnatic music with western rap has been a great experience and the response from the audience was so good!"

Warmth and energy of the Indian audience also touched the hearts of Italian DJ-producer Ilario Alicante and American EDM DJ-producer Gryffin.

Ilario shared: "The crowd was amazing! It is my first time in India and I received a big welcome. I am happy and hope to be back soon!"

Gryffin commented: "It's my first time in India and the energy was great! There is a lot of positivity, I am loving it here. I am thankful to my Indian fans for the warm response and for loving my music so much."

Vh1 Supersonic 2021 will be headlined by trance group Above & Beyond. It is scheduled to take place from February 5 to 7 next year.

--IANS

