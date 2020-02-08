Vh1 Supersonic 2020 kicks off with a bang in Pune

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Pune, Feb 8 (IANS) The 7th edition of the Vh1 Supersonic music festival kicked off at Pune's Mahalakshmi Lawns on Friday. The first day of the multi-genre music festival got an amazing response, with not just Punekars flocking the venue but also youngsters from other parts of the country turning up to catch the renowned artists performing live.

Some of the artists who performed on the first day include names like Divine, Prateek Kuhad, Swadesi Live, Paper Queen, Ankur Tewari and the Ghalat Family, Ramiro Lopez, Sez and the MVMNT, Nosh and SJ, Arjun Vagale and Taba Chake among others.

Talking about the energy of the crowd at the audience after his performance on the opening day, rapper Divine said: "I always get nervous when I go on stage. There is never a day when I am not nervous because I am still learning. And going in front of a crowd like that it's not easy. Some people just look into your eyes straight and you are like, what do I tell them now! But you just get in the moment and whatever energy they give me, I give them back. If you have seen me perform good over here, it's because of the crowd."

Ramiro Lopez added: "I am really excited! People were so enthusiastic and I can feel their energy. The crowd was so energetic, they were dancing which made me happier. It felt amazing!"

For the DJ from Spain, it is not just the music festival but also Indian food which he loved. "My second passion after music is food and whenever I am going to a new country I love to try the local food. Over here, I had a chance to try Indian food. I went to a friend's house yesterday and I tasted the real homemade Indian food and it was delicious! I am going to keep that in my mind forever," he told IANS.

Mumbai-based Progressive House DJs Nosh and SJ who also performed on day one, loved the experience. They shared: "This is the first time we are performing at Vh1 Supersonic, so we are quite thrilled and happy. We are loving the vibe! To be very honest, we are overwhelmed at the response here. We love the decor, music, lineup of artists, food and the team. People are on the rock! It's a very nice platform for artists especially newcomers. For us to be on Supersonic it's a great thing!"

Mumbai-based DJ Paper Queen also expressed her excitement and said: "I think people really liked my performance today, the crowd was very warm and enjoying my music. I am really happy about my performance at the Vh1 Supersonic 2020. I am quite regular here, it's my fifth time at the festival but this year I got the main stage for the first time. I feel blessed! A big thanks to Supersonic for trusting me and giving me this opportunity."

Presented by Budweiser and powered by American Tourister, Vh1 Supersonic 2020 also has a lineup of celebrated artists such as Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly, Illenium, Gryffin, Sampa the Great, Speedy J and other renowned talents from across the globe over the weekend. The festival concludes on February 9, Sunday.

--IANS

abh/vnc