Vicky Kaushal donates 1 crore to COVID-19 relief funds

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is donating Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund, to lend support to the ongoing battle with COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicky on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a note that read: "While I am blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comfortsof my home, there are many who are not as fortunate.

"In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future."

Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Anushka Sharma among many others have come forward to contribute monetarily in these times of crisis.

--IANS

dc/vnc