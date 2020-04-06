Vicky Kaushal finally becomes pro at omelette flipping

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 08:05:41 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) After many failed attempts of flipping an omelette, actor Vicky Kaushal has finally nailed it!

Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted a video that shows him making an omelette and successfully flipping it on a pan.

"Make way for the latest entrant in the elite club of #TheOmeletteFlippers ! #chotikhushiyaan," Vicky captioned the video.

It seems Vicky is making the best use of the coronavirus lockdown as he is seen honing his skills in household chores.

A few days ago, he posted a video that captured him deftly dusting fans.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in "Piku" maker Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh" next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.

