Vicky Kaushal: I have experienced sleep paralysis

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 14:36:07 IST

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal feels the phenomenon of sleep paralysis is scary.

On Instagram, Vicky recently conducted an interactive session with fans. When a user asked him if he has ever seen a ghost in real life, Vicky opened up on the subject of sleep paralysis.

"I have experienced sleep paralysis couple of times. It's damn scary," he wrote.

Sleep paralysis is a medical condition where a person, on waking up from sleep, experiences temporary inability to move or speak.

The actor also shared that he is scared of watching horror films.

Incidentally, he recently starred in the horror film, "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". The film performed below expectations.

Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh". He has also signed Meghna Gulzar's film biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will be essaying the title roles in both films.

