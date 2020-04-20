  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vicky Kaushal: I was never a 'horror-film friendly' actor

Vicky Kaushal: I was never a 'horror-film friendly' actor

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 15:34:54 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal tried out the horror genre with "Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship" earlier this year. He says there was a time when he was not a "horror-film friendly" actor.

The film tells the story of a young shipping officer, Prithvi, grappling with a personal loss. He takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery of a haunted ship.

"I was never a 'horror-film friendly' actor before doing 'Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship'. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear," said Vicky.

"With this movie, the endeavour has been to bring to the fans, a true experience of the genre through a genuine horror film which is not just filled with thrills, but which is honestly scary," he added.

It will now have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 22.

"I am happy that many more viewers across the globe can now stream the film and enjoy some edge-of-the seat thrill, from the comfort of their personal devices on Amazon Prime Video," said the actor.

The Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

NewsAjay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgn happiness forever on her birthday!

Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgn happiness forever on her birthday!

News'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction