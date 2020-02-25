  1. Home
  Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' co-actor Akash Dhar on working with the star

Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' co-actor Akash Dhar on working with the star

25 Feb 2020

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Akash Dhar had fun working with actor Vicky Kaushal in the recently-released horror film, "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

"Working with Vicky was an amazing experience. We have known each other since theatre days so the chemistry and bonding was good. The only challenging part was to enact the horror scenes because everything was on our imagination, as the vfx would take place later," Akash said.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" also features Bhumi Pednekar. It revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea Bird that lies abandoned along the coast.

"I am very happy that my work is appreciated in the film. it was a very technical and interesting shoot..so a lot of things were happening for the first time for me. But hats off to our director as he was very clear on what he wanted from us in terms of a performance," Akash added.

--IANS

sim/vnc

