This season, the Bigg Boss house has borne witness to some eerie moments, be it in the form of contestants’ personal experience or through pranks. It was now time for them to experience some real chills.

To give them a spine-chilling experience, actor Vicky Kaushal enters the house. He promises to freak out contestants out by introducing them to ‘Bhoot’, his upcoming movie.

Also read: 'Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is trapped in a haunted ship

Vicky takes Sidharth and Paras in confidence and decides to prank the other contestants. A secret task is given to Paras and Sidharth/ The two must make the other contestants believe that there is actually paranormal entity inside the house.

Sidharth and Paras play it well and make the whole situation intense by littering stuff in the washroom area and around the garden area to make it look extremely scary and believable. To give a realistic touch, they request Bigg Boss to scare the contestants by adding flickering lights.

Vicky is keeping an eye on the boys as he watches them perform from the activity area on a TV. The actor wears a prop of head cut body to scare the contestants even more and enters the house from the Captain’s room.

The contestants who are outside, witness someone’s presence inside. Already spooked out, they gather courage and move closer to see who has entered and are stunned to see the visual.

To their surprise when they see Vicky and are relieved to know it was a prank. Vicky chats with the contestants about spirits and paranormal activities as he talks about his film ‘Bhoot’.