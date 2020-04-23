  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vicky Kaushal snubs news that he was caught breaking lockdown rules

Vicky Kaushal snubs news that he was caught breaking lockdown rules

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 20:03:03 IST

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify that rumours doing the rounds about him flouting lockdown rules are "baseless".

Recent reports claimed the actor was pulled up by the police when he tried to step out of his home during the lockdown. Vicky has rubbished the rumours and even tagged Mumbai Police in his tweet.

"There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice," the actor tweeted.

Vicky immediately found support from fans who trusted him.

Commenting on his tweet, a fan wrote: "I trust you Vicky I knew all this was nonsense, thanks."

Another fan expressed: "Vicky we trust you. You won't break the rules."

Meanwhile, the actor has been spending his quarantine days doing household chores like cooking and cleaning, although in one post he claimed he has turned into a couch potato during the lockdown!

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

NewsAlaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

Alaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

NewsGet ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Get ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

NewsDice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

Dice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

NewsBaarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

Baarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

NewsMadonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Madonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

Song Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

FeatureSix Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

Six Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix