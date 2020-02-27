Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz enjoying a lot of attention from his fans. After having impressed everyone on the most controversial show Bigg Boss 13.

He also will be collaborating with star rapper Bohemia for an upcoming track, Asim Riaz was seen rehearsing with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story and captioned, “Here we go”. Asim Riaz is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and light grey shorts while Jacqueline Fernandes is seen wearing a white crop top and light grey pants.

It was a cute boomerang video. They are rehearsing for an upcoming project. The cute Jodi will rock on-screen and we totally waiting for this new project.

Asim along with his elder brother Umar and BB 13 contestants Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai was seen having some fun time together.

Check out Asim Riaz and Jacquelin Fernandes’s cute boomerang video below: