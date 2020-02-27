Television babe Drashti Dhami is recently busy with wedding celebrations for her ‘Nanad’ sister-in-law Shivani Khemka’s pre-wedding rituals.

Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka are excited about this wedding. Drashti Dhami is having a blast and enjoying these wedding rituals. She shared some photos on her social media and they are super cute.

Check out the pre-wedding rituals of Drashti Dhami’s 'Nanad' below:

Neeraj Khemka, Drashti Dhami, Raj Barai and Shivani Khema.

In the video, Drashti, Neeraj and Suhasi Dhami are dancing on the trending song ‘Chunari Chunari’

Shivani Khemka's mehendi pictures

Drashti Dhami practicing for sangeet.