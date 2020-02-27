  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Video: Drashti Dhami grooves on Chunari Chunari song for sister-in-law's pre wedding celebrations

Video: Drashti Dhami grooves on Chunari Chunari song for sister-in-law's pre wedding celebrations

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 27 Feb 2020 12:55:14 IST

Television babe Drashti Dhami is recently busy with wedding celebrations for her ‘Nanad’ sister-in-law Shivani Khemka’s pre-wedding rituals.

Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka are excited about this wedding. Drashti Dhami is having a blast and enjoying these wedding rituals. She shared some photos on her social media and they are super cute.

Also Read: Sanaya Irani's adorable birthday wish for 'French Fry' Drashti Dhami

Check out the pre-wedding rituals of Drashti Dhami’s 'Nanad' below:

Neeraj Khemka, Drashti Dhami, Raj Barai and Shivani Khema.

In the video, Drashti, Neeraj and Suhasi Dhami are dancing on the trending song ‘Chunari Chunari

Shivani Khemka's mehendi pictures

Drashti Dhami practicing for sangeet.

Related Topics

NewsChristopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

Christopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

NewsBen Affleck admits he has lot of respect and gratitude for Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck admits he has lot of respect and gratitude for Jennifer Garner

NewsBritney Spears shares footage of her leg injury

Britney Spears shares footage of her leg injury

NewsMark Ruffalo slams Donald Trump, calls him 'public enemy number one'

Mark Ruffalo slams Donald Trump, calls him 'public enemy number one'

NewsPete Davidson lashes out at Ariana Grande for calling their relationship a "Distraction"

Pete Davidson lashes out at Ariana Grande for calling their relationship a "Distraction"

NewsVideo: Asim Riaz teams up with Jacqueline Fernandez for an upcoming project

Video: Asim Riaz teams up with Jacqueline Fernandez for an upcoming project

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babeetta vows not to talk to Jethaa Lal ever again

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babeetta vows not to talk to Jethaa Lal ever again

NewsChristopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

Christopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez shows off her toned body in mirror selfie

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned body in mirror selfie