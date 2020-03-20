Kartik Aaryan recently made headlines by appealing the people to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak. As this is the biggest issue and everyone’s safety is important.

Kartik Aaryan came forward and posted a video on his Instagram in his Panchaman style. A monochrome in which he is pro at it.

Also Read: Karan Johar sends a 'sweet' surprise for Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan captioned the video, “#CoronaStopKaroNa. My Appeal in my Style. Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽”

In the video, Kartik pretty much called out everyone who’s yet to take the Corona pandemic seriously and are making excuses such as ‘economy suffering’ to justify going out.

All the Bollywood faculty praised him and commented on his viral video acotrs like Varun Dhawan commented, “Superb🤙🏼🤙��🤙🏼”, Arjun Kapoor commented, “Lage raho”. His co-star Janhvi Kapoor from his upcoming film Dostana 2 also commented,” Iconic”.

This video became viral and everyone praised Kartik Aaryan for his efforts. Check out Kartik Aaryan’s appeal in Panchanma style below: