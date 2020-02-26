Naagin Nia Sharma's glamorous photoshoot will make your day

Nia Sharma, who is also a social media star, surely knows the art of staying in the limelight all the time.

And now, all the eyes are on this hottie once again as she set the temperature soaring with her latest video on Instagram

Nia Sharma shared a video on her Instagram story in which she is glamorously posing for her photoshoot. She is seen wearing a white swimsuit paired with white heels and posing like a pro. Her wavy hair totally killing in her photoshoot. Because of her Naagin avatar on-screen, she is seen wearing sarees but also nails her saree look too.

Nia Sharma is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4 opposite Vijayendra Kumeria. Anita Hassanandani is also a part of the hit franchise. Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani share a beautiful bond of friendship and have been friends for a very long time.

Check out Nia Sharma’s glamorous video below: