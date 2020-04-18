Video: Niti Taylor dances her heart out with her dad

Niti Taylor the popular actress of Ishqbaaz fame is pretty active on social media. Her popular show with Parth Samthaan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is being aired right now, and that has kept the girl upbeat.She is one of the cutest actresses of tellyland.

Niti Taylor shared a video on Instagram and captioned, “We are back again🥰#fatherdaughtertime”. Her mood is even more pepped up as she is seen dancing with her dad. They both are dancing on the Punjabi song ‘Bolo Tara Rara’.

Its fun video to watch father daughter bonding over a dance.She has done a few music videos like "Parindey Ka Pagalpan" opposite Siddharth Gupta. She was last seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ popular show, Ishqbaaaz.

Check out her video with her dad below: