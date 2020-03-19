  1. Home
Video: Salman Khan's sketching session amid coronavirus outbreak

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 19 Mar 2020 09:51:09 IST

As coronavirus has also affected the film industry very hard. All our favourite stars are helping us to invest time on our health and make the most of it.

Salman Khan also has given us advice on how to make things proper and do stuff while you are at home.

Salman Khan shared a video and captioned, “#Sketching” Salman has made a picture of a man and a woman in black clothes. While the man has his head covered, the woman has her face partially covered in the portrait. Before he puts pencil to paper, he says, “The way we dress -- this is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done.”

The actor seems to be hinting at how people are now covering themselves up with masks and gloves amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actor has been always passionate about sketching and keeps sharing pics of his painting.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe has Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film has been directed by Prabhudeva.

