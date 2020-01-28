  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 10:21:51 IST

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. In this movie, she will be working with Kartik Aaryan. Sara Ali Khan is almost every day snapped outside a gym and all that hard work has transformed her into a glamorous Bollywood actress.

Today Sara Ali Khan has put a video on her Instagram. And wrote, Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara 💁🏻‍♀Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit.  Watching this video, you will not believe this is Sara Ali Khan. 

In this video, Sara is snapped taking a selfie video while on a flight with two of her friends. Sara looked cheerfully in the clip.

Check out the Sara Ali Khan's video below:

