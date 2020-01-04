  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 04 Jan 2020 12:30:55 IST

Television’s hottest doctor Surbhi Chandna aka Dr. Ishani  is one of the popular actors of Indian television. She is also chosen as the sexiest Asian Women 2019.

Surbhi Chandna also topped TV personality 2019 award. She has huge fan following on social media.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna thanks her fans as she tops 'TV personality 2019' award

Vikas Gupta the mastermind of Bigg Boss has shared a video with Surbhi Chandna , Chetna Pande and Shruti Shah. He captioned the video, “there is just no one in my life like her. #shrutisinha & #chetnapande are just amazed. Learn to Laugh 😆 #bematlabkedost #vikasgupta #lostsouls #2020 #scians #sidnaaz”

In the video, Surbhi is teaching her friends how to slay in laughing. Her laghing session with her friends is so cute and worth a watch. She says “Listen you have to do this” to Vikas Gupta and continues her insane laughter. She is too cute to handle.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s hilarious laugh below:

