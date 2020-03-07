  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 09:30:19 IST

Just two days left for Holi and the celebrations have already started in B-Town. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal kicked off Holi celebrations by hosting a grand party at their residence in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal and his rumored girlfriend Katrina Kaif attended the party.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the limelight for the relationship for a long time. Both of them were seen many times together, which has led to speculation about their dating. Recently both were also seen at the Holi party.

Both of them were wearing white clothes and Paparaji also took pictures of them together. Kat looked quite beautiful in the outfit.

Check out the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Holi video below:

