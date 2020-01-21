  1. Home
Akshay Kumar and mom Aruna Bhatia
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 21 Jan 2020 11:30:35 IST

Khiladi Kumar is enjoying his GOOD NEWWZ success and also working for his upcoming films which are lined for this year.

Akshay is assuring that 2020 will be no different as he has scheduled three releases for this year - ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna share an unusual post on their anniversary

Although Khiladi Kumar is so busy his work he makes time for his family and it the cutest thing to do for your family. Family is everything they help in good as well as bad times.

Akshay Kumar shared an adorable video on his Instagram and captioned, “Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino 🎲”

Akshay Kumar took his mom Aruna Bhatia to her favourite place Casino. Its what sons do for their moms.

The actor ruling our hearts with his back to back hits also winning our hearts with his cute gestures.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar as always will be busy this year for his upcoming releases ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Katrina Kaif, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ with Kiara Advani and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Kriti Sanon.

