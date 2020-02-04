Vidhu Vinod Chopra reacts to petition against 'Shikara'

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has reacted to the news of a petition seeking a stay on the release of his upcoming film "Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits", by stating that he will let his legal team handle the matter.

"We have just learnt from media sources that a petition has been filed by few people in J&K Court against the release of Shikara. We have no other information in this matter, our counsel Harish Salve will take appropriate steps as may be required," shared Chopra.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed earlier in the day on Tuesday in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against Chopra's upcoming film demanding a stay on release and the deleting of certain scenes.

"Shikara" is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of violent Islamist insurgency.

The petitioners Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone have alleged that the film portrays untrue facts about Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits.

Misgar told IANS: "We are asking for stalling the release and deleting a few scenes that portray the valley's Muslims in a bad light."

"We have urged the high court to take the case up on a priority basis," he added.

"Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits" marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comeback to Bollywood as a director for the first time since his 2007 release, "Eklavya", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Raima Sen, Jackie Shroff and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Chopra introduces Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead roles of "Shikara". The film is scheduled to release on February 7.

