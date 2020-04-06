  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to tell the tale of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus for over a decade

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to tell the tale of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus for over a decade

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 15:43:56 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "Shikara", set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990, released in February but he has been wanting to tell a story on the incident for long.

"I have wanted to tell the story of Kashmiri Pandits exodus for over a decade. I am glad I could finally bring this untold story of our exile to life with this film," said Chopra, who once had a home in Kashmir.

"Shikara" follows the story of Shiv and Shanti, two Kashmiri Pandits, chronicling their survival through 30 years of exile.

"Through 'Shikara', we aimed at spreading the message that there would be no hope left if all love is lost. It is a tale of resilience and love, in the most dire of circumstances. Something we all need an extra dose of now," he said.

Directed by Chopra, the film stars newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead.

"Shikara" has made its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

NewsB'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

B'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

NewsVideo: Salman Khan says 'Jo Darr Gaya Samjo Bach Gaya”amid COVID-19

Video: Salman Khan says 'Jo Darr Gaya Samjo Bach Gaya”amid COVID-19

Song LyricsSong lyrics of EK JANAMYO RAJ DULARO

Song lyrics of EK JANAMYO RAJ DULARO

FeatureSharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan and othe TV celebs happy to have Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus on air

Sharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan and othe TV celebs happy to have Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus on air

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Shaktimaan

Song lyrics of Shaktimaan