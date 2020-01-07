Vidhu Vinod's 'Shikara' trailer re-lives searing chapter of Kashmir history

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 19:35:20 IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) There have been many films on Kashmir, but Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film "Shikara" looks different the moment you watch the trailer, which was released on Tuesday.

The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir on the night of January 19, 1990. This is a theme that has never been explored in mainstream Bollywood, as a fullfledged feature film.

There is a trace of personal pangs and passion in the trailer as the plight of Kashmiri Pandits becomes evident, and the reason seems to be that Chopra himself belongs to that community.

"Shikara" revolves around two lovers, played by newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia, and how their dreams turn into a horrific reality when they are asked to leave the Kashmir Valley after their hometown is targeted by Islamist militant groups.

The trailer promises a love story that also depicts one of the most searing chapters of reality in the history of Kashmir.

Taking to social media, Vidhu Vinod Chopra films shared a poster featuring the two protagonists in a state of distress.

"More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold," the post read.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios, "Shikara" is scheduled to release on February 7.

